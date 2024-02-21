Bihar: Nine killed, several injured in truck-tempo collision in Lakhisarai district

The tempo, which was carrying around 15 passengers, was coming from the opposite direction at the time of the collision, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st February 2024 10:27 am IST
Bihar: Nine killed, several injured in truck-tempo collision in Lakhisarai district
The crushed tempo that was carrying 15 people collided with a truck. Nine people died on the spot.

Lakhisarai: At least nine people were killed and several injured after a truck and a tempo collided head-on in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The incident took place at Biharaura village along Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road. The tempo, which was carrying around 15 passengers, was coming from the opposite direction at the time of the collision, police added.

Among the deceased are Veer Paswan, Vikas Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Dibana Paswan, Amit Kumar, Monu Kumar, Kisan Kumar, and Manoj Goswami, with most of them hailing from Munger.

MS Education Academy

Talking to PTI, Lakshisarai SP Pankaj Kumar said, “The accident took place around 3am on the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road. While nine people died on the spot, several others sustained injuries. All injured were taken to the nearest government hospital”.

Also Read
7 dead as Hyderabad-bound bus from Chennai collides with lorry in Nellore

The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place, he said, adding that the driver of the truck fled the spot.

“The truck has been seized by police and investigation is on”, the SP added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st February 2024 10:27 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button