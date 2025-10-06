Bihar phase-2 polls Nov 11: Key seats & incumbent MLAs

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Patna: The Election Commission on Monday announced that the 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases — November 6 and 11.

Following are some of the key constituencies out of 122, which will go to polls in the second phase on November 11, along with the party and the candidate representing the seats:

  • Valmikinagar — Janata Dal (United) — Dhirendra Pratap Singh
  • Kargahar — Indian National Congress (INC) — Santosh Kumar Mishra
  • Karakat — Communist Party of India – (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) — Arun Singh
  • Bettiah — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — Renu Devi
  • Motihari — BJP — Pramod Kumar
  • Imamganj — Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) — Deepa Kumari
  • Sitamarhi — BJP — Mithilesh Kumar
  • Madhubani — Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) — Samir Kumar Mahaseth
  • Jhanjharpur — BJP — Nitish Mishra
  • Araria — INC — Abidur Rahman
  • Kishanganj — INC — Ijaharul Husain
  • Purnea — BJP — Vijay Kumar Khemka

