Bihar phase-2 polls Nov 11: Key seats & incumbent MLAs

Patna: The Election Commission on Monday announced that the 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases — November 6 and 11.

Following are some of the key constituencies out of 122, which will go to polls in the second phase on November 11, along with the party and the candidate representing the seats:

Valmikinagar — Janata Dal (United) — Dhirendra Pratap Singh

Kargahar — Indian National Congress (INC) — Santosh Kumar Mishra

Karakat — Communist Party of India – (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) — Arun Singh

Bettiah — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — Renu Devi

Motihari — BJP — Pramod Kumar

Imamganj — Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) — Deepa Kumari

Sitamarhi — BJP — Mithilesh Kumar

Madhubani — Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) — Samir Kumar Mahaseth

Jhanjharpur — BJP — Nitish Mishra

Araria — INC — Abidur Rahman

Kishanganj — INC — Ijaharul Husain

Purnea — BJP — Vijay Kumar Khemka

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.