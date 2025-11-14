Bihar polls: AIMIM secures five seats, wins big in Seemanchal

Patna: Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has secured five assembly seats in the Bihar elections.

With a strong election campaign, especially in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region, the party is contesting 29 of the 243 assembly seats.

Twenty-four of the seats it is contesting are in the Seemanchal region.

Md. Sarwar Alam secured victory from the Kochadhaman constituency with 81,860 votes, defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Mujahid Alam by a margin of 23,02 votes.

Party candidate, Md. Tauseef Alam, who was contesting from the Bahadurganj constituency has won with 87315 votes and a margin of 28726 votes, defeating Mohammed Masawar Alam of the Indian National Congress.

From the Jokihat constituency, AIMIM’s Mohammad Murshid Alam won with 83,737 votes and a margin of 28,803, against Manzar Alam of the Janata Dal (United).

Baisi candidate, Ghulam Sarwar, won with 92,766 votes, holding a margin of 27,251, against his BJP’s Vinod Kumar.

The party’s Thakurganj candidate Ghulam Hasnain, however, has faced defeat

Overall, the ruling NDA appeared to register a landslide victory, opening up impressive leads in more than 180 seats, with early trends also indicating that the BJP was on track to post its biggest tally with an excellent strike rate.

The AIMIM fought the elections independently, without joining either of the ruling or opposition coalitions.

The tally is likely to change with several rounds of counting still left.

“I want to thank the people of Bihar for voting for AIMIM. I also want to congratulate all our candidates and party workers in these five seats for working so hard,” Owaisi said.

He added that the party “accepts the mandate of the people of Bihar” and assured that AIMIM would work for the welfare of the Seemanchal region.

Owaisi also thanked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Targeting the RJD, he reiterated his longstanding claim that “RJD cannot stop the BJP,” adding that voters were “misled on the M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) combination.” He appealed to people “not to vote for fascist forces.”