Bihar polls: Md Shahabuddin’s son Osama Shahab wins in Raghunathpur

Osama Shahab defeated his nearest rival, Vikas Kumar Singh of the JD(U), by a margin of 9,248 votes.

Patna: Osama Shahab, son of deceased gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was a several-term MP from Siwan, won from the Raghunathpur assembly seat in Bihar.

According to the EC website, RJD candidate Osama Shahab defeated his nearest rival, Vikas Kumar Singh of the JD(U), by a margin of 9,248 votes. Shahab bagged 88,278 votes, while Singh secured 79,030 votes.

Top NDA leaders had criticised the RJD’s move to field Osama in the assembly polls and alleged that the decision to nominate him indicated the “return of jungle raj”.

