Bihar polls: Sambhal MP criticises EC decision to check burqa-clad women during voting

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman Barq, on Sunday criticised the Election Commission of India over its recent decision to check women wearing burqas during voting in Bihar assembly elections.

He expressed concern over what he described as “targeting a specific community” and questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission’s recent actions.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Deepa Sarai, Barq said, “We are deeply disappointed. The Election Commission’s decisions are repeatedly raising questions about its credibility. The entire Opposition is not against the Commission without reason. There are genuine concerns about its functioning.”

Barq objected to the idea that only veiled women should be subjected to identity checks, arguing that such policies disproportionately affect Muslim women.

“Everyone knows which section of society wears the burqa. Targeting veiled women like this is beyond my understanding. If rules are to be made, they should apply equally to all, not just to a particular class or community,” he said.

The MP also highlighted the contradiction in the Election Commission’s approach. “The Commission spends crores of rupees to boost voter participation, but such measures will only reduce turnout. If people are made to feel harassed or excluded, how can their democratic rights be protected?”

On Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he said, “The Election Commission works year-round, then why the sudden need for SIR? Parties have taken this issue to the Supreme Court, and we have received some relief through Aadhaar linkage. But now the Commission says it will implement SIR not just in Uttar Pradesh, but nationwide, step by step.”

He clarified that while he supports honest elections, the implementation of such measures must not be biased.

“If SIR is used to remove voters on genuine grounds – like death or relocation – we have no issue. But if it is being used to target opposition supporters or people of a particular religion, then we have serious objections. Rules must be uniform and fair.”

Barq also noted that India, a country of 140 crore people, still has a large section of women who live according to traditional customs, including wearing veils.

“Not every woman dresses up in Western style. Many come from traditional backgrounds and prefer to remain covered in public. If such women are harassed under the guise of identity verification, their right to vote is essentially being denied,” he said.

He asserted that when major national opposition parties are protesting such decisions, it cannot be without valid reason.

“This is not just about Bihar. The impact is being felt across the country. The way SIR is being implemented appears to be part of a campaign targeting the Opposition. We demand that the Election Commission remain fair, neutral, and ensure that any policy it adopts applies equally to every citizen, not just to a specific community or political group,” Barq added.