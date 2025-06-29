Bihar polls: Tejashwi ducks as drone crashes into podium at Patna rally

The incident took place when the former deputy chief minister was addressing the 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' rally at the historical Gandhi Maidan here.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th June 2025 6:26 pm IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ducks on stage
Tejashwi Yadav ducks a drone

Patna: RJD leader and former cricketer Tejashwi Yadav showcased his quick reflexes when he ducked to avoid being hit by a drone which crashed into his podium during a rally at Patna on Sunday.

The incident took place when the former deputy chief minister was addressing the ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’ rally at the historical Gandhi Maidan here.

Speaking to PTI, Patna SP (Central), Diksha said, “We are looking into the incident. It was a restricted area and such an object should not have landed there. The police team was busy managing the crowd when the rally was underway. But the matter will be definitely investigated thoroughly.”

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th June 2025 6:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button