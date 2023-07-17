Bihar: Probe ordered after ‘obscene’ dance video at BDO’s farewell goes viral

Causing embracement to the bureaucracy of Bihar, a bar dancer was called to perform at a farewell party organised to mark the transfer of a Block Development officer (BDO).

The farewell party was held at the Beldaur Block Office Complex in the Khagaria district of Bihar. A video clip of the party is doing rounds on social media platforms, in which the woman is seen performing an ‘obscene dance’ on the stage.

Reportedly, several Block officers were present at this event.

Following the outrage on social media, the District Magistrate (DM) ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The government officers have condemned the incident and assured of action against the official.