Bihar: Saffron-clad goons attack worshippers during Sunday prayer meet

A mob of far-right Hindu groups assaulted Christian community members and disrupted their prayer meeting in Nawada city of Bihar on Sunday, September 1 accusing attendees of engaging in religious conversions.

According to reports, the incident took place when a group of Christians had gathered for a Sunday prayer at the residence. The agitated mob, donning saffron scarves and shirts, barged into the house and interrupted the prayer.

During the disruption, the assailants confronted the Christian members and accused them of attempting to manipulate Hindus and convert them.

In a viral video that has surfaced on social media, the mob is heard raising the slogan “Dharm Parivartan karna band karo ( stop religious conversion)”.

This incident comes amid a series of allegations of religious conversion in the state with Hindu right-wing organisations claiming that thousands of Hindus have been lured and converted to Christianity through allurements and false promises. Such accusations have often been used to justify violence against minorities in India.

The Hindu groups argue that the conversions are part of a larger conspiracy involving foreign funding and organisations.

Earlier on July 5, a mob of Hindutva outfits, led by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, attacked Christians in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur during a prayer meeting over allegations of forced religious conversion.

The mob left the attendees, including women, with grievous injuries. Subsequently, the Mathura Gate police team arrived and arrested 20 people.