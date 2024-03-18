Bihar senior journalist shot in the neck in Nalanda

Nalanda: A journalist was allegedly shot in his neck by unidentified miscreants in Nalanda district of Bihar, said the police on Monday. The journalist has been identified as Deepak Vishwakarma who is well known in Nalanda press circles.

Briefing about the incident, superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Mishra said that they got the information about the wounded journalist who was shot by some miscreants. “We got information that Deepak Vishwakarma, who is very well known to us, has been attacked. The attack took place when he was returning from Rajgir to Bihar Shariff. Initially, the locals told us that he met with an accident, but as per his statement, he had been shot at,” Nalanda SP told reporters.

The police added that the bullet shell has been recovered from the sites and an investigation has started. “A bullet shell has been recovered from the site. For better treatment, he has been referred to Patna, after which, his statement will be recorded. His condition is currently stable,” he added.

#WATCH | Nalanda, Bihar: Journalist shot at by miscreants in Deepnagar Police station area.

More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in August last year, a journalist was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified miscreants in Araria district of Bihar. “In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants…post-mortem is underway. The dog squad has been called to the murder spot…An investigation is on,” said Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria. (ANI)