Bihar: Several trains cancelled, diverted as flood water touches girder of bridge

At least four trains were short-terminated, the statement said.

Patna: Several trains were cancelled and many diverted as flood water touched the girder of a bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Sunday, a statement said.

In a statement, the East Central Railway said that due to flood water touching the girder of bridge 195 between Sultanganj and Ratanpur stations, many trains have been cancelled and routes of several others passing through Jamalpur-Bhagalpur division diverted.

“The flood water touched the girder of the bridge at 11.45 pm on Saturday. Besides, at certain places in the Jamalpur-Bhagalpur division, several rivers are flowing above the danger mark,” it said.

The trains that have been cancelled are Patna-Dumka Express, Saraigarh–Deoghar Special, Jamalpur- Kiul Memu Special, and Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity Express, it added.

Among the diverted trains were Ajmer-Bhagalpur Express, Vikramshila Express, Howrah-Gaya Express, Surat-Bhagalpur SF Express, Anand Vihar-Malda Town Express and Brahmaputra Mail.

At least four trains were short-terminated, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a train engine derailed at Muzaffarpur Junction’s yard on Saturday, officials said.

The engine was undergoing a routine setting process when some pairs of wheels derailed around 8.40 pm, they said, adding that it was restored within an hour and railway services were not affected.

