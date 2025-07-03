Bihar woman, uncle kills husband 45 days after wedding

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife less than two months after their wedding in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. The killing took place on June 25, under Nabinagar police station limits.

According to police, Gunja Devi conspired with her 55-year-old uncle, also her lover, Jeevan Singh, to hire hitmen to assassinate her newlywed husband Priyanshu. Singh is currently absconding, while Devi and the two hitmen have been captured.

Devi and Singh were allegedly in a romantic relationship, strongly opposed by their family. She was forcibly married to Priyanshu.

Speaking to reporters, Aurangabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrish Rahul said, “On June 25, Priyanshu was returning home by train after visiting his sister, and had reached Navi Nagar station when he told Devi to send someone on a bike to pick him up.”

“On his way home from the station to his house, he was shot dead by two hitmen,” added SP Rahul.

After the investigation into Priyanshu’s murder began, Devi was caught attempting to flee, raising eyebrows amongst locals and police officers.

A glimpse at Devi’s call records showed that she was in constant touch with Singh. His call records further revealed that he had made contact with the hitmen.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the murder. The murder took place 45 days after Priyanshu and Devi’s wedding. Three people, including Devi, have been arrested. Efforts are on to arrest Singh,” the SP added. The search for Jeevan Singh continues.

The murder of Priyanshu is the latest in a series of spine-chilling killings bearing resemblance to the Madhya Pradesh-Meghalaya honeymooner murder mystery, wherein Raju Raghuvanshi was killed by hitmen hired by his newlywed wife Sonam in collusion with her lover Raj Kushwaha.