Bihar YouTuber slaps passenger on moving train for reel, RPF cracks down

A YouTuber from Bihar slapped a random passenger on a moving train at the Anugraha Narayan Road railway station in Aurangabad for online fame. The action triggered huge anger among the public, prompting authorities to take immediate cognizance of the matter.

The culprit, identified as Ritesh Kumar, extended his arm from the platform position to hit a passenger seated inside the train, and his friend recorded the scene, which they later published on social media to gain followers and fame.

The disturbing video clip was widely circulated on social media, sparking huge outrage. Social media users condemned the behaviour and tagged the Bihar police, demanding immediate legal action against the culprit.

Soon after, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) authorities intervened swiftly and later confirmed that the culprit, Ritesh Kumar, was apprehended. The officials instructed Kumar to make an apology video, which was published on RPF’s official X account.

“My name is Ritesh Kumar, son of Shiv Kumar Ram. I am a YouTuber and content creator. I make videos and then post them on Instagram and other social media platforms to gain followers. I came to Anugraha Narayan Road railway station and slapped a passenger on a moving train. This was my mistake, and I won’t repeat it. Please forgive me,” the culprit said in the video.

“No compromise on passenger security !! A YouTuber who slapped a passenger on a moving train for social media fame has been tracked & arrested by #RPF Dehri-on-Sone! Your safety matters to us—reckless acts will not be tolerated,” the RPF’s official wrote on X.