Bihar’s Covid vaccination to continue without Centre’s aid: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that his government will purchase vaccines to continue the Covid vaccination drive in the state, even if it does not get the Centre’s support.

The state government is fully alert to meet the challenges of Covid-19, Kumar said while chairing a meeting of senior officials to review the coronavirus situation.

“Bihar is conducting the highest number of Covid tests in the country. The country’s average is above six lakh tests per 10 lakh population. For Bihar, it is eight lakh samples per 10 lakh population.

“As the stock of Covid vaccines has finished in the state and the central government has so far not provided fresh stock, we will continue the vaccination drive in the state by purchasing vaccines from our own coffer,” he said.

The Covid-19 active cases have more than doubled in a week in Bihar.

With 36 more people testing positive for the virus since Sunday, the number of active cases increased to 146, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest figure.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Kumar instructed the health department to remain alert and make all arrangements at hospitals for the treatment of patients.

“Covid cases are increasing again, mainly in Patna and four to five other districts. However, the situation is under control. In places like hospitals, wearing of masks is being reinforced,” the chief minister said.

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness were held in Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science in Patna during the day.