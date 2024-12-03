Bike bursts into flames after lorry runs over biker in Telangana’s Medak

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a lorry ran over a motorbike at Narsapur X road in Toopran Municipality of Medak district on Tuesday, December 3.

The bike immediately caught and burst into flames from the collision. It was completely burnt.

The bike rider, identified as Dasarath, 50, narrowly escaped death in the incident.

Dasarath was severely injured after the lorry tyres ran him over. The fire caught on the bike quickly spread over his body also, which was doused by the onlooking people at the junction.

The disturbing visual of the incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Another road accident took place in the Pampannapet mandal of Medak district on Tuesday, two intermediate students were critically injured after falling out of and being run over by an RTC bus.

The injured students have been identified as Akhila, 17, and Vijaya, 17. Akhila was severely injured after being run over by the tyres of the bus, Vijaya suffered injuries due to the fall.

The incident took place at the Narsingi X Road when the students were trying to board the overcrowded bus.

CCTV visuals emerged of the incident showing multiple students trying to squeeze in and hang by the footboard of the bus.