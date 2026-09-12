Bike rally from Balapur to Charminar: Hyderabad traffic alert issued

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of a bike rally scheduled to be taken out from Shivaji Chowk, Balapur, to Bhagya Laxmi Temple, Charminar, on Saturday, September 12, between 10 am and 1 pm.

The nearly 9.5-kilometre rally, expected to take about one hour and 35 minutes to cover, will pass through Ganesh Chowk, Diamond Hotel, Royal Colony, Gurram Cheruvu Road, Kattamaisamma Temple, Barkas Road, Keshavagiri T Junction, MBNR X Road, Falaknuma Railway Over Bridge, Engine Bowly, Aliyabad X Road, Shalibanda/Chatrinaka, Nagulchintha X Road, Rajesh Medical Hall, Charminar Bus Stop and Mecca Masjid before culminating at Charminar.

The rally is one of two Hyderabad Liberation Day bike rallies that the Telangana High Court directed police to permit this week, after officials had initially denied permission citing law and order concerns, apprehensions of communal tension, Assembly bandobast, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and peak-hour traffic during the proposed hours.

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Traffic police have asked commuters heading towards Balapur, Barkas, Falaknuma, Shalibanda, Chatrinaka and Charminar to plan their journeys and take alternate routes wherever feasible. Motorists have been advised to avoid the rally route as far as possible during the three-hour window, allow additional travel time, and follow instructions from traffic personnel deployed along the stretch. Emergency vehicles will be facilitated as required, police said.

The public has been urged to cooperate with the Traffic Police for the smooth and safe movement of traffic during the rally.