Bike theft racket busted in Telangana, 44 bikes recovered

Hyderabad: Five members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in bike thefts in different districts of Telangana and surrounding areas of Maharashtra have been arrested along with three persons who purchased the stolen bikes, police said on Wednesday, August 12.

A total of 44 two-wheelers were recovered from the accused. Investigation revealed that the stolen vehicles were sold after changing their registration number plates, Adilabad District Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said in a release.

The bikes were stolen in Ichoda of Adilabad district, Nirmal, Nizamabad of Telangana and surrounding areas of Maharashtra over a period of time, police said.

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Police focused specifically on the series of two-wheeler thefts reported within the limits of Ichoda Police Station and launched an investigation based on CCTV footage, technical evidence and reliable information.

As part of the investigation, the accused were identified, apprehended and questioned. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had formed a gang with the intention of making illegal money and had stolen 44 two-wheelers.

Police said they are also collecting details of approximately 20 more persons who purchased the stolen vehicles.

The process of identifying the original owners of the recovered vehicles is underway. Police are also investigating other two-wheeler theft cases reported in the past, the release added.