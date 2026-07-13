Police recover 21 stolen bikes, arrest three in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police on Monday, July 13, said they have busted a five-member gang involved in a series of motorcycle thefts across Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, arresting three of its members and recovering 21 stolen bikes along with a car allegedly used to scout targets.

The three were apprehended near Apparel Park in Maisammaguda by the Pet Basheerabad Police and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, police said in a statement.

The arrested were identified as Bouri Ashok Singh, 19, a resident of Kukatpally who hails from Kazipet in Warangal and has three previous cases registered against him at the Nagole, Sultan Bazaar and Kazipet Railway police stations, Ayalpuram Raghupathi alias Raghu, 22, a resident of Mulugu, Siddipet district, who hails from Peddapalli and has four previous cases at the Godavarikhani I Town, Mancherial Town, Peddapalli Town and Kothagudem III Town police stations, and Bandi Praneeth alias Sonu, 23, a resident of Bollaram village in Siddipet district, who has three previous cases at Shamirpet, Genome Valley and Mulugu police stations.

Two more alleged members of the gang, identified as Chaitanya alias Sunny, a resident of Peddapalli, and one Suresh, are still absconding, the police said. Two minors were also apprehended in the case.

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Modus operandi

The accused, all known to one another, are said to have operated in an organised manner, travelling to targeted locations by car and stealing parked motorcycles across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Police said they have confessed to a total of 19 cases, including six first information reports (FIR) registered at the Pet Basheerabad police station, besides other cases registered against them individually in the past. So far, 21 stolen motorcycles have been recovered.

Besides the motorcycles, police said they seized a Suzuki Ertiga car, three mobile phones, two screwdrivers, five electrical switches, two cutters and two master keys allegedly used by the gang.

Acting on closed circuit television (CCTV) footage and local intelligence, the teams tracked down and apprehended the accused, who confessed to the thefts during interrogation, according to the police.