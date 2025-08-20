Islamabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry has an exciting lineup of upcoming dramas, but one that has been creating the maximum buzz is the much-anticipated pairing of Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan.

Fans have been waiting for an official update ever since whispers about the two stars working together surfaced. While the makers are yet to make an announcement, a behind-the-scenes photo making rounds online has finally confirmed the news.

Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas’s Pakistani drama

Titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, the drama will mark the first collaboration between Hania and Bilal, despite both making their acting debuts back in 2016. The project will be helmed by Musaddiq Malek, the director of the hit drama Noor Jahan starring Kubra Khan.

Although the storyline is still under wraps, the hype around this fresh on-screen pairing is at an all-time high.

With Bilal Abbas Khan is known for his role in Ishq Murshid and Hania Aamir, who won hearts in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, their union in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu promises to be one of the biggest television highlights of the year.