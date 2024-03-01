Bill Gates meets PM Modi, discusses ‘AI for public good’

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 8:43 am IST
Bill Gates meets PM Modi
Bill Gates meets PM Modi- Twitter

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and said they discussed AI for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Gates said on X, “I is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world.”

Replying to him, Modi said, “A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe.”

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 8:43 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button