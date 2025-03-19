Bill giving legal support for electronic signatures passed in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed several bills, including the one that gives legal support for electronic signatures, and enables payment of stamp duty by electronic means.

The Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2025, piloted by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda amends the Act of 1957, bringing digital e-stamping within the ambit of “duly stamped”.

The Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025, to compulsorily register power-of-attorney authorizing transfer of immovable property with or without consideration, also piloted by the Minister, was passed by the Assembly.

It also aims at compulsorily registering of documents relating to any grant of immovable property by the Government, and prove any power-of-attorney by producing it.

The bill also proposes to send the documents electronically to the registering officers by the government officers, or certain public functionaries, as notified under Section 88.

The Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed in the Assembly. It is aimed at protecting government lands.

It also seeks to introduce the accurate way of measuring distance while filing cases against encroachment of government lands.

It also proposes to enhance the penalty from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 and punishment of three years of imprisonment in cases of land grabbing.

Also passed in the Assembly was the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which gives more clarity regarding regularisation of unauthorised cultivation committee that are constituted in Assembly constituencies, and to introduce an accurate way of measuring distance while granting land, defining government kharab land (unfit for cultivation), and using and disposing such land, naming and renaming of revenue areas.

It also proposed to make the government grant land where private agricultural land is permanently lost due to alluvion or diluvion caused by natural occurrences, like change in course of river, flash floods, landslides, flooding of lakes, by suitable amendments.

The Bill also aims at bringing stringent norms to check malpractices and preventing fraudulent entries in revenue records by revenue officers, and making them more accountable.

Also passed was the Karnataka Village Offices Abolition (Amendment) Bill 2025, to substitute the reference of the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 to respective provisions in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to bring in all assets under the purview of the rural local authorities under their network of financial resources, was also passed.

The bill piloted by Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge extends provisions of property tax to the premises and buildings in unauthorised settlements, other than government land and to unauthorised buildings in official settlements, as provided in the 1993 Act.

It proposes a penalty on officers in case of non-compliance with provisions of the law.

The Legislative Assembly also passed a bill that gives powers to the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to declare any street in Bengaluru as public street, and to ascertain development of even private roads under its jurisdiction.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Amendment) Bill, 2025 that was piloted by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, proposes to amend the act of 2020.

The bill provides powers to BBMP authorities (zonal commission) to declare any street as public street, and ascertain development of even private roads within the BBMP area.