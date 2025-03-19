BJP ticket aspirant for Karnataka district polls accused of raping minor

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader who is also an aspirant for the upcoming district panchayat election in Karnataka has been accused of raping a seven-year-old child.

The incident reportedly occurred in a village of Siruguppa taluk, Bellary district. According to local reports, the BJP youth leader Devu Nayak allegedly blindfolded the child while she was playing, gagged her, took her to an isolated place and then committed the crime. It is also reported that a woman aided Devu Nayak in the act.

The child’s family has lodged a complaint against Devu Nayak who has been taken into custody. The child, meanwhile has undergone a medical examination.

Further investigations are on.

Devu Nayak is vying for a BJP ticket for the upcoming Bellary elections. He also handles the party’s social media presence. His social media accounts have photographs of him with several prominent BJP leaders.