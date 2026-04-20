Billie Eilish breaks down as Justin Bieber serenades her at Coachella

Hyderabad: Billie Eilish, who has been a big fan of Justin Bieber since she was a teen, had an amazing moment at Coachella 2026. During Bieber’s headline performance, he brought Billie on stage for his song “One Less Lonely Girl.” Fans watched as Billie fell to the stage in shock.

Bieber helped her up, guided her to a stool, and sang to her. The next day, Billie shared a selfie on Instagram saying, “can’t stop crying.”

Hailey Bieber Made It Happen

The moment almost didn’t happen. Billie’s sister-in-law, Claudia Sulewski, shared a video showing Hailey Bieber encouraging Billie to go on stage. Hailey was supposed to take the spot herself but chose to give it to Billie. Billie’s mother, Maggie Baird, posted that it was “one of the most touching moments ever.” She thanked Justin and Hailey for making it possible.

Justin Bieber surprised Billie Eilish by choosing her as the One Less Lonely Girl at Coachella, leaving the singer emotional after the full-circle moment as a longtime fan growing up. pic.twitter.com/6IKdG3IaZi #BIEBERCHELLA — zak (@zakfromdahood) April 19, 2026

From Fan to Star

Billie has said she loved Justin Bieber when she was young. She even worried her family because of it. Seeing her share the stage with her childhood idol was a dream come true. Fans online shared their excitement with comments like, “She went from fan to star,” and “My inner teenager is crying.”

A Star-Studded Show

Justin Bieber’s Coachella show had many guest stars. SZA joined him to sing her hit “Snooze.” Big Sean performed “As Long As You Love Me” and “No Pressure” with him. Other guests included The Kid LAROI, Tems, WizKid, and Mk.gee. Bieber also gave special shout-outs to his wife Hailey and their son Jack.

Billie’s Next Project

Billie Eilish will release her concert film and documentary, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), on May 8, 2026.