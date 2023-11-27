Biopic Fees: How much did Dhoni, Azharuddin, and others charge?

Mumbai: There are several Bollywood hits that revolve around the biographies of the popular personalities. The trend of making Bollywood movies on them has started earlier and we can see that a few of them proved to be blockbusters films. Most of these films were meant to honour the persons who have a special contribution towards society while a few biopics even depict the role of gangsters in the society too.

Movies like Gunjun Saxena, Sanju, Azhar, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dangal, Neerja, Sardar Udham Singh, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Pan Singh Tomar, Marry Kom and Sarbjit are among the popular biopic films. Every film made upon these popular personalities are mostly based on true events and facts and most of them were made with the consent of the particular person.

In this write-up, we will tell you about some popular biopic films and how much these personalities or their kins charged from the makers to make films upon their life.

1. MS Dhoni

One of the most popular biopics in Bollywood, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, and Disha Patani, among others. Under the direction of Neeraj Pandey, the film follows MS Dhoni’s journey from childhood cricket fever, to his work as a ticket collector at a railway station, and his ups and downs in both his personal and professional life.

Reports suggest that MS Dhoni received an incredible Rs 45 crores for providing access to his personal data for the biopic.

2. Sanjay Dutt

The Sanju movie in which Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Sanjay Dutt was praised by the audience and it turned out to be the blockbuster film at the box office. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was released on 29th of June, 2018.

Reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt received Rs 9-10 crores and a portion of the box office profit from the makers.

3. MC Mary

According to reports, MC Mary has earned Rs 25 lakh from the makers of the Mary Kom. The film narrates the journey of the female boxer. The movie stars Priyanka Chopra and it has won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

4. Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar is a popular biopic that stars Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui , Mahie Gill and Brihendra Kala among others. Tomar narrates what compelled the national level athlete to turn into one of the most notorious dacoits.

Reports suggest that Paan Singh Tomar’s family received Rs 15 lakh from the filmmakers.

5. Laxmi Agarwal

Acid attacks are rising concerns across the globe and popular acid-attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal is from India. Director Meghna Gulzar got impressed by Laxmi’s courage and made a movie on her life.

The role of Laxmi was played by Deepika Padukone and as per reports Laxmi Agarwal was paid Rs 13 lakh for narrating her story and giving consent for making a film on her life. The film is titled ‘Chhapaak’.

6. Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh aka Flying Sikh is a popular Indian track and field sprinter who also served in the Indian Army. The athlete has won gold at 400 meters at Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. The athlete died after a biopic was made on him.

Reports suggest that Milkha Singh has charged only Rs 1 for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The movie features Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja among others.

7. Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin is among the popular personalities upon whom films were made. Before the release of the film, it was reported that cricketers took a whopping amount from the makers but director Tony D’souza said that Azharuddin has not taken a single penny from the makers for the film.

The role of Mohammad Azharuddin was played by Emraan Hashmi. The movie also stars Prachi Desai, Nargis Fakhri and Lara Dutta among others.