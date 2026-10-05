BIRC 2026 to focus on boosting rice-milling margins

New Delhi: India’s rice millers will get a detailed assessment of processing economics, technology choices and investment opportunities at the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026, as the industry seeks to extract greater value from an annual rice crop with an indicative wholesale value of about Rs 6 lakh crore.

A session titled ‘Profitable Rice Milling: Costs, Planning and Margin Improvement’ will be held on October 24 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, during BIRC 2026, scheduled for October 23-25.

The session will examine the economics of rice milling from plant design and processing technology to recovery rates, capacity utilisation, operating costs and financing, the organisers said in a statement.

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The session will compare raw-rice milling, steam-rice processing, white and golden parboiling, as well as traditional Bhatti processing. A common process map will highlight differences in conditioning, drying and milling requirements across the processing routes.

A 2026-27 model rice-mill setup cost will also be presented, covering land and civil works, machinery, storage, treatment and drying systems, boilers, power and water infrastructure, effluent management, packaging, laboratory facilities and installation.

Fixed investment, seasonal working capital and total funding requirements will be presented separately to allow millers and investors to compare projects on a like-for-like basis.

The session will also examine operating costs, plant bottlenecks, yield and recovery, by-product realisation and quality control. A proposed “Margin Dashboard” will track indicators including capacity utilisation, recovery, energy costs, downtime, by-product receipts, contribution per tonne and funding requirements.

The conference will assess whether India’s existing milling infrastructure is sufficient in key paddy-producing regions and identify locations where additional investment may be commercially justified.

A Department of Food and Public Distribution snapshot recorded about 30,000 operational rice mills nationally in April 2024. BIRC 2026 will review available data on mill numbers, installed capacity, utilisation, technology mix and regional concentration in India and selected overseas markets.

The assessment will focus on areas where paddy availability exceeds effective processing capacity, as well as gaps in drying, storage, grading and buyer-specific finishing.

It will also distinguish between markets where a new mill may be warranted and those where upgrading existing facilities could offer better returns.

The technology segment will examine controlled drying and tempering, automated husking and whitening, optical sorting, in-line quality monitoring and improved process controls.

The focus will be on matching technology investments to specific operational problems and measuring them against capital requirements, existing plant performance and operating conditions.

For example, a mill processing 30,000 tonnes of paddy a year could generate an additional 300 tonnes of head rice from a one-percentage-point shift from broken to whole grain, without increasing total output. At an assumed Rs 20/kg price differential, that would translate into Rs 60 lakh in additional annual sales value, before accounting for the cost of improvements.

“The opportunity is not simply to process more rice, but to retain more value from every tonne. We need to identify where new milling capacity is genuinely required and where better drying, recovery, technology or utilisation can deliver stronger returns from existing plants. BIRC 2026 will help millers make that distinction using practical costs, operating evidence and market requirements,” said Deepak Goyal, Vice President (Basmati), Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation (IREF), and Director of Mahavir Rice Mill, a Basmati rice miller and exporter based in Karnal, Haryana.

The session will also assess the contribution of rice bran, husk and broken rice to overall mill profitability, distinguishing external sales from internal fuel use to avoid double-counting benefits.

The session is expected to culminate in two practical assessments – “2026 Model Rice Mill Set-up Cost” and “2026 Milling Opportunity” – offering expert-reviewed comparisons on where businesses should invest, expand, upgrade or defer projects.

The analysis will consider paddy availability, buyer requirements, utilities, recovery rates, plant utilisation and funding needs.

The broader objective is to help India’s rice-processing industry convert the scale of the country’s rice output into higher and more sustainable milling returns, with investment decisions driven by processing economics rather than capacity expansion alone.