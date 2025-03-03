8K chickens die in bird flu outbreak in Telangana’s Medak, Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A fresh outbreak of bird flu in Telangana’s Sangareddy and Medak districts was reported on Monday, March 3. About 8,000 chickens were found dead in the two districts.

Out of the total number of dead chickens, 7,000 were found in Sangareddy in the last three days. While 1000 others died in Medak due to a strange disease.

On February, 23,900 chickens died due to the virus in a poultry farm on the outskirts of Taddanipalli in Chautkur mandal in Medak. Meanwhile, in Jalalpur area of Medak district, 1,000 chickens died in two days at a farm belonging to Satish Goud, and veterinary officials were scheduled to visit the area on Monday.

Bird flu in Telangana

On February 23, Telangana reported its first case of bird flu, which is also known as Avian Influenza in Nelapatla village, Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The outbreak follows similar cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, prompting state authorities to be on high alert.

Following the report, district veterinary and animal husbandry officer V Krishna and his team visited the farm and implemented sanitization measures to contain the spread. Officials further stated that samples from five nearby poultry farms within a one-kilometre radius will be sent for testing, while all poultry farms within a 10-km radius of Nelapatla will be closely monitored.