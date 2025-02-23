Telangana reports first bird flu case in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri

Hyderabad: Telangana has officially reported its first case of bird flu, with test results confirming avian influenza in Nelapatla village, Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The outbreak follows similar cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, prompting state authorities to be on high alert.

Officials from the animal husbandry department collected samples from the deceased poultry, confirming avian influenza on February 23.

Following the report, district veterinary and animal husbandry officer V Krishna and his team visited the farm and implemented sanitization measures to contain the spread. Officials further stated that samples from five nearby poultry farms within a one-kilometre radius will be sent for testing, while all poultry farms within a 10-km radius of Nelapatla will be closely monitored.

Authorities are also investigating a suspected bird flu outbreak in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district, where around 4,500 chickens have died in Konnur village, Madanapur Mandal, in recent days.

Samples have been sent to NIHSAD for confirmation. “We expect results within a week,” said the deputy director of the veterinary and animal husbandry department in Wanaparthy, Venkateshwar Reddy to TOI

“Until then, poultry farmers within a one-kilometer radius of the affected area have been asked to cull their poultry,” he further added.

Additionally, all poultry sales in Wanaparthy district have been halted, and authorities have instructed farmers to bury dead birds safely.

Meanwhile, in Telangana’s Adilabad district, no bird flu cases have been reported, but chicken shops have voluntarily shut down as a precaution.

Transportation of poultry from Maharashtra has been restricted, and checkposts have been set up in Adilabad, Asifabad, and Kamareddy to prevent the entry of infected chickens.