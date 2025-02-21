Alert in Telangana’s Wanaparthy as 2,500 chickens die, bird flu suspected

Hyderabad: Authorities have collected samples from the affected farm in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district and sent them to a laboratory to confirm if it is bird flu, which recently hit a few districts in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The death of 2,500 chickens was reported from a farm in Konnur in Madanapuram Mandal, said K Venkateshwar, district veterinary and animal husbandry officer of Wanaparthy district.

Officials said the mysterious disease was detected at the Premium Poultry Farm, causing concern among the owners of other farms.

According to the official, 117 chickens died on February 16, 300 on February 17, and the remaining birds on February 18.

Local authorities swung into action to launch an investigation and undertake surveillance measures to check the spread of bird flu.

Officials from the Telangana District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department conducted an inspection of the site and collected samples. The same has been sent to a laboratory for analysis to determine if its bird flu or not.

They said it was still not confirmed if chickens died of bird flu or some other disease. “We will reach a conclusion only after receiving the report from the laboratory. In the meantime we are taking all precautions to check its spread,” an official said.

Officials were closely monitoring the situation in the affected farm and other farms in the same region.

Farmers have been urged to remain vigilant and report any unusual symptoms or poultry deaths immediately.

The chicken deaths in Telangana were reported close on the heels of bird flu causing the death of thousands of chickens in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

More than a lakh chickens were culled in the affected districts in Andhra Pradesh. The authorities enforced strict containment measures in the affected districts, including the establishment of red zones and surveillance zones to curb the further spread of HPAI.

Following the outbreak of bird flu in Andhra Pradesh, authorities in Telangana had stopped import of chickens from the neighbouring state.

The disease has badly affected the poultry industry in both Telugu states.

Meanwhile, a farmer from the same district alleged he lost 4000 chickens between the intervening night of February 18 and February 19.

Sivakesava Reddy, a poultry farmer in Konnur village of Madanapuram mandal in Telangana suspects bird flu behind the deaths.

After noticing a large number of chicken deaths, he quickly informed the Telangana veterinary government officials about the situation. However, the concerned veterinary official reassured him it was not bird flu and added he was out of town.

Blaming gross negligence, Reddy said the government veterinary officials did not take any steps, including taking samples and sending them for lab tests to determine the cause of the sudden deaths.

(With IANS inputs)