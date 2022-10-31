BIRED to conduct 37-day free vocational course in Telangana, Andhra

Hyderabad: Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) invited applications from rural unemployed youths (Gents)from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. The institute offers free training in technical courses for self employment. BIRED conducting 37 days free vocational training programme. The course will be offered from November 21 to December 27. Candidates in the age group of 19-30 years are eligible for this training which will be offered at the institute premises located at Rajendra Nagar.

The training courses include mobile servicing (for SSC and above), Refrigerator & AC Repair (Inter and above) and electrician and pump-set-repairing (for SSC fail and above). During the training, all facilities including boarding and laboratory will be offered free of cost.

Applications can be registered online from October 26 to November 18. For more information visit: www.bired.org.