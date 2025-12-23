Biryani, burger, pizza, dosa most ordered food items on Swiggy in 2025

Dinner orders were nearly 32 per cent higher than lunch orders, the report stated.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 23rd December 2025 5:47 pm IST
New Delhi: Indians binged on biryani, burgers, pizzas and dosas in 2025, food delivery platform Swiggy said in a report on Tuesday.

The 10th edition of “How India Swiggy’d” report contains snapshots of the year’s food delivery highlights based on orders placed by users on the platform.

With 93 million biryanis ordered in 2025, it remained the favourite of users, followed by burgers with 44.2 million orders, pizzas with 40.1 million orders, and dosas with 26.2 million orders, it said.

“Hyperlocal is the new authentic, with love for local cuisines. Pahari cuisine marked a 9x growth, while orders in Malabari, Rajathani, Malvani and other regional cuisines also grew almost 2x in the past one year,” the report said.

Global cuisines entered the carts with Mexican (16 million orders), Tibetan (over 12 million orders), Korean (4.7 million orders) cuisines becoming consumer favourites, the report added.

