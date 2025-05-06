Biryani, mandi and more: Lakdikapul is a food hub that has it all

Tucked between Hyderabad’s buzzing abids and the tranquil Hussain sagar, Lakdikapul is often looked as just a transit point but it is a surprising culinary pit stop that local foodies swear by. With old-school charm and new-age flair, the area serves up a mix of everything from traditional food to trendy street food.

This unassuming neighborhood is home to iconic Mughlai eateries, underrated cafes and international cuisine served with a local twist. Some restaurants reflect Hyderabad’s Nizami heritage while others cater to contemporary flavours. So, whether you are a foodie in search of hidden gems or just hungry after a day in the city, Lakdikapul offers a dining experience that’s both flavourful and diverse.

In this guide, Siasat.com explores the best places to eat in Lakdikapul, where each bite tells a story of the city’s layered culture and evolving tastes.

Breakfast options

The area’s beloved breakfast joints have become morning rituals for many Hyderabadis. Leading the pack is Cafe Niloufer which starts serving its delicious malai bun and chai in the wee hours of the morning. If you want to go for South Indian, Lakdikapul boasts eateries like Poorna Hotel, Shree Venkateshwara Coffee Shop and Kamat Hotel for its old and loyal fan following.

Fine dining experiences

If you are looking to elevate your dining experience in Lakdikapul, the neighborhood has no shortage of refined options. Some spots you can try are- Peshawar Restaurant, Shahi Dastarkhwan, Aazebo, Khan-e-Khaas, Fanooz, Shah Ghouse, Chicha’s, Lebanese Grill, Rayalaseema Ruchulu and Imperial Multi-Cuisine Restaurant. If you are looking for something more luxurious, Jewel of Nizam, RASA by Ashoka and Cuiscent Restaurant is the way to go. These spots prove that Lakdikapul isn’t just about quick bites; it knows how to do luxury too.

Street food

When it comes to street food, Lakdikapul captures the essence of Hyderabad’s fast-paced culture. The area is dotted with bustling stalls and tiny eateries that serve everything from crispy samosas to smoky shawarmas. Cafe Niloufer obviously leads the charge with its Irani chai and just a short walk away, you can find other cafes like Sitara Grand and Taiba Cafe. For diverse street food options, you can try Sri Narsing, Smoky Docky, Lebanese Bites, Istanbul Doner, 65 Corner, 7 Sauces, Crispy Crust and Darjeeling Momos.

Desserts and drinks

No meal is complete without a sweet ending and Lakdikapul delivers on that front too. Head to Mustafa Sweets and Dairy for its selection of Indian sweets or go to Peshawar Juice Centre and Lebanese Bites for its refreshing mocktails. If you are in the mood for ice cream, Scoops Ice Cream parlour is the place to go.

This guide is proof that Lakdikapul offers a little bit of everything. So the next time you find yourself in this bustling area of Hyderabad, take a moment to explore the flavors and hidden gems that make it a food lover’s paradise.