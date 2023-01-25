‘Biryani movie banaye,’ Hyderabadis react after watching SRK’s Pathaan

Hyderabad: After creating a lot of buzz, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was released on Wednesday across the globe. The actor made his comeback after a long gap of around four years and fans seemed excited after watching him in the Siddhart Anand’s spy- thriller.

King Khan along with the makers of the movie landed in controversy after YRF dropped the Besharam Rang track on its official YouTube channel. Few politicians and Hindu organisations were seeking a ban on the release of the movie but it was finally released in three languages globally.

The Siasat.com team visited various cinema halls across Hyderabad on Wednesday to know the reactions of the moviegoers. In our survey on the opening day, we found that various cinephiles praised both the actors and director of the movie. We have found people waiting in long queues outside cinema halls at various places.

During our exclusive visit to Prasads Multiplex at Necklace Road, we found people shouting ”Pathaan Zindabad” and fans lauded the performance of all actors in general but Shah Rukh Khan in particular. The cameo of Salman Khan in the movie also entertained the moviegoers.

Talking to Siasat.com, one fan said, ”The movie is awesome and I would recommend everyone to watch this movie. SRK has nailed it. He looks younger day by day,” adding ”Salman bhai’s entry was mind blowing.”

Another fan said, ”King is always King and SRK has proved it. Total paisa wasool. I appreciate Badshah ( Shah Rukh Khan) for his energy and acting skill.”

”Movie is beyond expectations. No one can compare SRK’s acting with anyone. I also admire the director. The screenplay of the movie is awesome. I love SRK,” said one of the female fans of Shah Rukh Khan after watching the movie.

Around 80 per cent of the fans rated it 5 while some 20 per cent rated it 4.5 out of 5. Overal, it seems like SRK has left no stone unturned to spread his magic and create ripples among audience.

Fans also lauded John Abrahim’s role. One of the fans said, ”John is my Jaan. Though he has been portrayed as the villain in the movie, he has really nailed it. SRK and Deepika Padukone also nailed it,” she added.

So, overall most of the people gave positive reviews and even some expressed their will to watch the movie again. Relevant to mention here that, SRK and team Pathaan did not promote the film on any TV reality show or anywhere else. SRK just connected with his fans on Twitter during AskSRK or AskMeAything sessions before the movie release. Despite being in controversy, it seems that the film is going to be a blockbuster.

If you have watched the movie, feel free to share your experience with us in the comments box below.