Bishnoi, Bumrah, Hardik choke NZ to 153/9 in third T20I

Guwahati: Wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi marked his return with a superb spell alongside the seasoned duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as India strangled New Zealand with disciplined bowling to restrict them to an under-par 153/9 in the third T20I here on Sunday, January 25.

Playing for India after nearly a year, Bishnoi, who came in for rested Varun Chakravarthy, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, returning impressive figures of 2 for 18 while maintaining relentless control through the middle overs after Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl.

India struck early inside the power play to put the visitors on the back foot, reducing them to 36/3.

Hardik (2/23) set the tone in the opening over with a stunning backwards-running catch to dismiss Devon Conway (1).

He then struck in his next over as Rachin Ravindra (4) mistimed a short delivery and Bishnoi at deep square leg completed the formalities.

Bumrah, introduced as the second change, made an immediate impact and was again the pick of the bowling, grabbing three for 17.

Returning after being rested for the Raipur game, he knocked over Tim Seifert (12) with a full delivery that angled in to uproot the off-stump.

Bishnoi then bowled with precision, denying the batters any momentum.

He prevented Glenn Phillips from reaching a deserved fifty, dismissing him for 48 with his figures reading 3-0-9-1 after operating in the fifth, eighth and 12th overs.

Mark Chapman offered resistance with a brisk 23-ball 32, hitting two fours and two sixes, and stitched a 52-run stand with Phillips to steady the innings.

However, Bishnoi broke the partnership with a sharp take by Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

At the other end, Kuldeep Yadav had an off day.

After conceding just three runs in his first over, the left-arm wrist spinner was taken apart in his second, leaking 19 runs as Chapman smashed him for successive sixes and fours before Phillips cleared long-on.

Kuldeep appeared to experiment too much with flight and length, allowing New Zealand batters brief momentum.

Despite that passage, India quickly regained control through tight spells from Bumrah, Hardik and Bishnoi, ensuring New Zealand never scored at more than six runs an over for most of the innings and settling for a below-par total.