Hyderabad: Nepalese couple steal valuables worth Rs 2 cr from Jubilee Hills house

According to the complainant, Anirudh Reddy, the couple had been employed at the residence for merely 45 days.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th March 2026 4:15 pm IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 5:00 pm IST
Nepalese couple involved in Rs 2 crore theft from Jubilee Hills home, captured on CCTV.
Nepalese couple rob house in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A Nepalese couple allegedly stole diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 2 crore from a house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Saturday, March 14, the police said.

The incident occurred at Jubilee Hills Road no 25. According to the complainant, Anirudh Reddy, the couple had been employed at the residence for just 45 days. The theft occurred when Reddy and his wife were away at Ooty for a business trip. The Nepalese couple broke open the locker, took the valuables and fled the place.

The accused were identified as Mahesh Sahi, 32, and his wife Apshara Sahi. They were tasked with gardening and dusting duties, respectively.

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Reddy and his wife approached the Jubilee Hills Police and filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered and an investigation launched. The police are verifying the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the residence to trace the suspects.

Previous incident

In February, a gang of Nepalese men was arrested for robbing diamond and gold jewellery worth 1.3 crore from a house in Jubilee Hills.

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The robbery had occurred in the Nandagiri Hills area under the Jubilee Hills Police Station limits.

According to the police, eight people were involved in the robbery. The accused were identified as Ramesh Bahadur Chand, the prime accused, Janak Kumar Bikram Shahi, who received the stolen money, Lalit Bahadur Chand, who provided shelter and financial assistance to the robbers, Madan Khatri, who helped them find a job, and Bohara Susil aka Susheel, who helped the accused escape.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th March 2026 4:15 pm IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 5:00 pm IST

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