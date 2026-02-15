Nepali gang held for Rs 1.3 crore robbery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gang of five Nepalese men was arrested on Saturday, February 14, for robbing Rs 1.3 crore worth of diamond and gold jewellery from a house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on February 5.

The robbery had occurred in the Nandagiri Hills area under the Jubilee Hills Police Station limits. Based on a complaint, the police filed a case under sections 309(6), 123, 127(2), 115, read with Section 61, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



The Jubilee Hills Police, in coordination with the east and north zone task force, arrested the accused, a press release from the police said.



According to the police, eight people were involved in the robbery. The arrested accused were identified as Ramesh Bahadur Chand, the prime accused, Janak Kumar Bikram Shahi, who received the stolen money, Lalit Bahadur Chand, who provided shelter and financial assistance to the robbers, Madan Khatri, who helped them find a job, and Bohara Susil aka Susheel, who helped the accused escape.

Prior to the robbery, the gang had assembled at Susheel’s residence in Malkajgiri.

The gang placed one of the accused as a domestic help in the house, who recced the house and allowed two others inside the residence. They offered an intoxicating drink to the watchman and cook before executing the robbery, the police said.