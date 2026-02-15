Hyderabad doctor duped of Rs 1 crore in matrimonial fraud

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based woman doctor was allegedly duped of Rs 1.1 crore in a matrimonial fraud by a man who claimed to be a foreigner.

According to the police, in November 2025, the doctor had registered herself on a matrimonial app, where she matched with the fraudster. After sometime, they began communicating via WhatsApp, and the fraudster assured the doctor that he is visiting India soon.

A few days after the conversation, the complainant received a call from a woman who claimed to be a customs officer from the Delhi Airport. She informed the victim that her fiancé was arrested for carrying foreign currency illegally.

According to the complainant, the impersonator pressurized her for four months from November 2025 to February 2026. The impersonator pressured the doctor to pay money for GST, income tax, visa renewal and other reasons.

The cybercrime police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

