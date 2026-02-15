Hyderabad: Surprise checks at rowdy sheeters’ houses in Charminar zone

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police carried out surprise inspections at the residences of rowdy sheeters in the Charminar zone as part of efforts to maintain law and order and curb anti-social activities.

300 police personnel participated in the operation

Around 300 police personnel participated in the operation, which involved simultaneous checks at more than 90 rowdy sheeters’ residences across the zone.

The inspections were conducted as part of intensified preventive policing measures aimed at deterring criminal activity and ensuring public safety.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Charminar) Kiran Khare Prabhakar, who supervised the operation, said initiatives such as cordon searches, “Operation Kavach,” and regular vehicle inspections would continue across the zone.

Also Read Hyderabad police return 32 mobile phones to owners

Surprise checks to continue

He added that surprise checks would be carried out at different times of the day and night in the coming days, along with counselling sessions for rowdy sheeters to discourage them from engaging in unlawful activities.

Police also appealed to citizens to cooperate and share information about any suspicious or anti-social activities.

People were advised to immediately contact Dial 100 or inform their local police station if they come across any such incidents.