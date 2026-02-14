Hyderabad police return 32 mobile phones to owners

Hyderabad: As many as 32 lost mobile phones were returned to their respective owners across Hyderabad on Saturday, February 14.

Highlighting a systematic approach by the police, Chandrayangutta Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) A Sudhakar said that as soon as a complaint was received on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the numbers were instantly blocked and evenatually tracked.

The officer warned the public against the risks of online fraud and unauthorised transactions that can occur if a mobile falls into the wrong hands.

“A dedicated wing has been established in every police station specifically to handle the recovery of stolen or lost mobile phones,” the DCP said.

He urged citizens not to panic and immediately register their complaint on the CEIR portal.