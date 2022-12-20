‘Bismillah,’ Writes Gauahar Khan as she announces pregnancy

Mumbai: Tinsel town’s adorable couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set for the new addition to their family. Yes, you read that right! They are all set to welcome their first child soon.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gauahar Khan shared the good news with an animated reel that read, “The video read, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey. Gauahar captioned the video as, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers . Ma sha Allah!

The comments section is flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and friends. Actress Kishwer Merchent wrote, “I knew , I knew looking at your posts lately , so happy for u guys (sic)”. Amit Tandon said, “Congratulations and lots of love to all THREE of you. Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza wrote, “Omggggg! Congratulations.” Actor and Gauahar’s 14 Phere co-star Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “Big big big congratulations you two! Nazar na large.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in a lavish and traditional Muslim ceremony in 2020 after dating for several months. They are overjoyed at the prospect of becoming parents and can’t wait to welcome their little one into the world.

It will be an exciting time for the couple, and we wish them all the best as they embark on this journey!