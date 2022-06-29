Bitcoin investor Roger Ver owns us $47 mn: CoinFlex CEO

San Francisco: Cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex’s CEO Mark Lamb has revealed that early Bitcoin investor Roger Ver owns them $47 million and this is why the platform has frozen crypto withdrawals for its users.

CoinFlex froze crypto withdrawals on June 27, saying that it would restart withdrawals on June 30 with a condition that it needs to sell tokens related to a debt owed by a “certain high net worth individual”.

It then did not name Ver, also known as Roger “Bitcoin Jesus” Ver.

Now, in a tweet late on Tuesday, Lamb revealed his name.

“Roger Ver owes CoinFlex $47 Million USDC. We have a written contract with him obligating him to personally guarantee any negative equity on his CoinFLEX account and top up margin regularly. He has been in default of this agreement and we have served a notice of default,” Lamb posted.

Lamb claimed that Ver has a long track record of previously topping up margin and meeting margin requirements in accordance with their agreement.

“We have been speaking to him on calls frequently about this situation with the aim of resolving it. We still would like to resolve it,” the CoinFlex CEO said.

CoinFlex’s crypto tokens are called rvUSD that promise a high 20 per cent return.

Lamb further said that CoinFlex categorically denies that it has any debts owing to Ver.

“His statement is blatantly false. It is unfortunate that Roger Ver needs to resort to such tactics in order to deflect from his liabilities and responsibilities,” he posted.