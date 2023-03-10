BITS Pilani gets USD 1.8 mn in gift from alumnus Rakesh Verma

Jaipur: BITS Pilani on Friday received the highest-ever individual gift of USD 1.8 million (Rs 15 crore) from its alumnus Rakesh Verma, founder and Chairman of MapmyIndia.

The funds will be used to build a convention centre at the Pilani campus.

The convention centre, named after Rakesh Verma, will include a 200-seater ‘MapmyIndia Conference Hall’ for conducting programmes and events and a 100-room residential facility for a convenient stay. The centre is expected to be operational by FY 2026.

Souvik Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani, in a statement said, “Rakesh has been a champion of BITS over many years. He has helped many BITSians in their careers and has been pivotal in strengthening the entrepreneurship initiatives at BITS. With the upcoming convention centre, the Pilani campus would add a crucial facility to offer an unmatched campus experience”.

Verma (BITS Pilani, 1967-72) said, “BITS Pilani is not just my alma mater but a creator that built me and motivated me to achieve higher goals and strive towards lofty ideals. I would say BITS Pilani creates Institution Builders”.