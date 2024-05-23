BITS Pilani opens admissions for working professionals

Hyderabad: The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced the opening of admissions for its comprehensive range of M.Tech, MBA, M.Sc, and B.Tech programmes in Advanced Technology, Engineering, and Management domains for working professionals.

Currently, over 45,000 professionals are enrolled in various BITS Pilani WILP programmes, allowing them to continue their education without a career break. The deadline to apply for these programmes is June 17.

The programmes available for enrollment include M.Tech, MBA, B.Tech, PG Diploma, PG Certificate, and M.Sc courses. Participants in these programmes have access to BITS Pilani’s state-of-the-art labs, including management, analytics, and finance labs. These resources enable hands-on learning through experiential assignments, case studies, and business simulations.

These programmes cater to professionals’ upskilling needs in various areas such as accounting, finance, economics, statistics, marketing, HR, strategy, operations, e-commerce, digital business design, strategies for digital business, digital customer experience management, and digital technologies and analytics.

Interested working professionals can apply and learn more by visiting the BITS Pilani WILP website at https://bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in/.