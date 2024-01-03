Bittu Bajrangi approaches police over ‘death threats’

Faridabad: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi has alleged that he has received threats that he will be shot dead and has asked security for him and his family, police said on Wednesday.

In the complaint, the Nuh violence accused has said that he has received several death threats, they said.

Bajrangi, also the president of cow vigilante group ‘Gauraksha Bajrang Force’, has appealed to the police to provide security to him and his family.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Saran police station, police said.

A senior police officer said that they are analysing call details to find the location of the caller who has alleged to have given threats.

Earlier in December, Bajrangi’s brother Mahesh Panchal alleged that a group of men poured flammable liquid on him and set him on fire. Faridabad Police has said that there was no proof Panchal was set on fire and that the complaint seems to have been fabricated.