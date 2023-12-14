UP: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi’s brother set on fire, hospitalised

Faridabad: A group of men allegedly poured petrol on cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi’s brother and set him on fire here, police said on Thursday. He has sustained burn injuries and is currently being treated at a private hospital, they said.

Bajrangi alias Rajkumar is the national president of Goraksha Bajrang Force and has been arrested in connection with the Nuh violence.

According to police, Bajrangi’s younger brother Mahesh Panchal was allegedly attacked on Wednesday night by at least five men. They allegedly poured petrol on Panchal and set him on fire at Chacha Chowk in Baba Mandi, Faridabad, police said.

After getting information on the incident, a police team reached the hospital. Panchal told the police that he recognised one of the attackers. Later police inspected the spot of the alleged incident.

A senior police officer said that they are verifying the facts and a probe is underway. The culprits will be arrested soon, he said.