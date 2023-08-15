Haryana: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested in Faridabad

Self-styled cow vigilante and chief of ‘Gau Raksha Bajrang Force’ Raj Kumar, alias Bittu Bajrangi, who was booked for inciting communal violence in the Nuh district recently was arrested by the police on Tuesday from his Faridabad house.

On July 31, communal riots erupted in Nuh in which six people were killed while 88 were grievously injured.

According to the latest information, 230 people have been detained by the Nuh police while 79 have been arrested by the Gurugram police in connection with the communal riots.

Before the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s rally in Nuh district, Bittu Bajrangi purportedly made provocative remarks in live videos streamed on social media, which were shared widely on the internet.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against him on August 1 at the Dabua police station over the video.

The FIR stated that he instigated communal tensions by releasing provocative videos against the Muslim community before proceeding with the yatra.