Sudarshan TV awards Monu Manesar, Bittu Bajrangi for ‘fight against Jihadis’

Hyderabad: Sudarshan TV, a channel known for its anti-Muslim coverage, on Saturday gave awards to cow vigilantes Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi. Both of them are in the spotlight after their alleged involvement in the recent Haryana communal violence.

In a video that was shared multiple times on X (formerly known as Twitter), a presenter is seen announcing awards for both Bajrangi and Manesar. The present goes on to laud the two for their “contribution in the fight against Jihadis.”

Suresh Chavhanke’s Sudarshan TV gives awards to militia leaders Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi.



Manesar is an accused in the murder of two Muslims, while Bajrangi is a suspect in orchestrating recent violence in Nuh district. pic.twitter.com/6Eh4lMBbJs — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) August 12, 2023

Monu Manesar is the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of two Muslim men, whose charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani. Bittu Bajrangi was booked for inciting communal violence ahead of the fatal clashes in the Nuh district in which at least five people were killed.

Last week, Haryana DGP P K Aggarwal said that an SIT will be formed to probe Manesar’s role in the Nuh violence.

Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief of Sudarshan TV, is also known for his provocative public statements. In June, Chavhanke claimed there were more FIRs registered against him than gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

“This is the 1,827th FIR against me. Even if I get booked 18,000 times for raising the voice of Hindus, I will continue to do so,” he had said.