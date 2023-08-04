Bittu Bajrangi booked for inciting communal violence ahead of Nuh violence

Following the fatal communal clashes in the Nuh district and other areas of Haryana in which at least five people were killed, Dauba police in Haryana’s Faridabad district have booked cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi for provocative and hateful speeches.

The FIR states that Bittu instigated communal tension by releasing provocative videos against the Muslim community before proceeding with yatra and brandishing weapons. Bittu Bajrangi is the alleged to be the main conspirator behind Haryana’s communal violence which erupted on Monday, July 31.

During Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s procession in Nuh district, Bittu Bajrangi purportedly made provocative remarks in live videos streamed on social media, which were shared widely on the internet.

Before the violence broke out in Nuh, the videos of Bittu and Manesar (alleged murderer of Junaid and Nasir) went viral on various social media platforms.

However, following the police case, Bajrangi released another video on social media in which he challenged the police to arrest him. “Himat hai toh jail kar do, goli mar do, pareshan mat karoo. Hindu ko kamzor mat samjo Pakistan ya Bangladesh nahi hai yai (if you have the audacity, then imprison me or shoot me. Hindus are not weak. This is not Pakistan or Bangladesh).”

On August 1, Nuh MLA Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed claimed the event was a premeditated act of violence. “Provocative videos were deliberately uploaded on social media,” the MLA said.

Thirteen companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the district. To prevent any unforeseen incidents, Section 144 was imposed in Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram.

Who is Bittu Bajrangi

Rajkumar alias Bittu Bajrangi hails from Faridabad, Haryana. He has been seen with Monu Manesar on several occasions. He is a cow vigilante and works as the president of an organisation called ‘Goraksha Bajrang Force’.