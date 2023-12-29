BJD MLA falls down on field while trying to bat, video goes viral

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal MLA Bhupinder Singh fell down on the ground while playing cricket and the video has gone viral on the internet.

Singh, who represents the Narla constituency of Kalahandi district, had gone to inaugurate a cricket tournament as chief guest three days ago.

He trying his hand with the bat to encourage the players when he lost his balance and fell down on the pitch.

Sustaining minor injuries on his face and head, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. People present at the spot recorded the incident and the video which soon went viral.