BJD MLA falls down on field while trying to bat, video goes viral

BJD Bhupinder singh was trying his hand with the bat to encourage the players when he lost his balance and fell down on the pitch.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 29th December 2023 8:33 pm IST
_Biju Janata Dal MLA Bhupinder Singh
_Biju Janata Dal MLA Bhupinder Singh- IANS

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal MLA Bhupinder Singh fell down on the ground while playing cricket and the video has gone viral on the internet.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Singh, who represents the Narla constituency of Kalahandi district, had gone to inaugurate a cricket tournament as chief guest three days ago.

He trying his hand with the bat to encourage the players when he lost his balance and fell down on the pitch.

MS Education Academy

Sustaining minor injuries on his face and head, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. People present at the spot recorded the incident and the video which soon went viral.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 29th December 2023 8:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button