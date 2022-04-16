BJP activist, who attempted suicide two days ago, dies in Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad: A BJP worker, who allegedly attempted suicide two days ago in Khammam town of Telangana, passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a hospital here and the saffron party alleged that police harassment was the reason for his extreme step.

Sai Ganesh attempted suicide on Thursday outside a police station by drinking pesticide and then came to the police station and collapsed, police said.

Police took him to a government hospital in Khammam and later he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

Sai Ganesh, a driver, passed away on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment in the Hyderabad hospital. The body was shifted to Khammam.

He had worked for a trade union affiliated with the BJP and has been involved in nine police cases since 2019. The cases include building a flagpole in a public place without taking permission among others, police said.

The BJP in a statement here alleged that Sai Ganesh attempted suicide in Khammam as he was “upset over police harassment and a rowdy sheet being opened at the behest of a (state) minister”.

A police official, however, said the cases were proportionate to the acts committed by him and the charges were invoked as per the offences.

Angered over the incident, the BJP workers during a protest at Khammam, allegedly broke the mirror of a public transport bus and a glass door of a hospital.

They tried to burn a couple of flex banners but it was stopped, he added.