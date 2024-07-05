BJP and National Rally of France love anti-semitic policy of Hitler but are friends with Israel

The Bharatiya Janata Party and National Rally, which had emerged as the largest party after the first round of the French National Assembly election on June 30, have one very significant resemblance. Both parties in the past were well-known for their anti-Semitic policy, and were not only Holocaust deniers but great admirers of German dictator Adolf Hitler. They both strongly approved of his treatment of minorities, especially Jews, in Germany.

But today the leaders of both parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Marine Le Pen, the President of National Rally, are great friends of Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, whose genocidal campaign against Palestine in Gaza is getting unconditional support from the United States.

None can forget the open admiration for Hitler’s policy of racial supremacy of Aryans by M S Golwalkar, one of the founding fathers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This policy was followed by all the leaders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later after the formation of

Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980.

Golwalkar wrote, “To keep up the purity of Race and Culture, Germany shocked the world by purging the country of the Semitic Races—the Jews. Race pride at its highest has been manifested here.”

The Sangh Parivar used to openly denounce the policy of Mahatma Gandhi and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Palestine. Though they hailed Hitler’s style of nationalism, they at the same time backed the creation of Israel and the forcible displacement of lakhs of Arabs simply because they were overwhelmingly Muslims.

Chosen People of God

Gradually the cordiality between the champions of Hindutva and Zionist Jews increased.

There is no denying the fact that Jews relish in racial supremacy and call themselves the Chosen People of God. This was the main reason behind their extermination of all the German territories in Europe in the 1930s and 1940s. Nazis were never prepared to accept anyone superior to the German race.

If anti-Muslim policy prompted the Sangh Parivar to make a volte-face on the issue of Israel, the National Rally too suffers from the same disease called Islamophobia.

Marine Le Pen’s father, Jean–Marie Le Pen, was one of the greatest champions of Hitler in France. Needless to say, the Christian rightist French collaborators of Hitler, helped the occupying Nazi forces to carry out the massacre of 72,500 Jews in their country (France) during the early 1940s. These rightist French instead of fighting the invading German army joined hands with them. It needs to be mentioned that between mid-1940 and August 1944 France was under German occupation.

Marine expels Father

The Senior Le Pen’s party, National Front, founded in 1972 continued this anti-Semitic policy till 2011, when her daughter, Marine, took over the leadership. The new party President not only departed from her father’s line of being both anti-Jews and anti-Muslims but even expelled him from the party in 2015 though he had been holding the post

of Honorary President since 2011.

Jean-Marie’s open denial of the Holocaust was not acceptable to his daughter. The anti-Islam feeling was so strong in her that she chose to befriend Zionist Jews. In 2022 she changed the name of National Front into National Rally.

Marine, who unsuccessfully contested the French Presidential elections, in 2012, 2017 and 2022 was considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, of late she has changed her policy a bit and does not mind European countries sending arms to Ukraine.

Now not only in France but elsewhere in Europe, all the ultra-rightist Christian parties, once known for anti-Jewish policy, had suddenly become great supporters of Israel. If pro-Evangelist Donald Trump wins once again there will be a big rightist alliance all over the world.

Migrant factor

In Europe, it is the policy against migrants which are turning the rightists towards Israel. But what they forget is that not all the migrants coming to their countries—for example, France in this case–are Muslims. A large number of them are fellow Christians from Central and West Africa. The only problem is that the colour of their skin is black therefore, they too face discrimination.

Not only that, there is no dearth of people in Europe and even the United States, who welcome the migrants because they provide cheap labour at a time when the West is facing a serious decline in the human population. The issue of migration from Africa, Asia, and Latin America is not as simple as it is made out by some rightist forces across Europe and even the United States.

Without migrants, the French football team would not have won two FIFA World Cups and reached the final stage twice in the last quarter century (between 1998 and 2022).

Similar is the story of several other European teams, for example, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain etc. Not only games, but the migrants are also contributing to Western society in many other ways. But they are only projected as criminals and terrorists.

These ultra-rightist nationalists throughout the world suffer from xenophobia and are in the habit of putting all the blame on outsiders for their problems.

But they do not want to accept the fact that if the migrants are coming to their countries, it is largely because of their governments’ policies towards the small nations of Africa, Asia, and Latin America in the case of the United States. Is it, not the fact that France and the United States are directly responsible for the civil wars and social strife in many countries of these three regions?

They need to be told that in the last decade Lone Wolf shooters–almost all of them hailing from the so-called civilized White race—have killed more unarmed and helpless Americans than any terrorist from outside.

Yet it is these rightists in the National Rifle Association who insist on gun rights for all citizens.