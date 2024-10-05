BJP announces ‘five vows’ for Jharkhand, 5 lakh jobs in 5 yrs

Ranchi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, October 5 announced its “Panch Pran” (five vows) for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, focusing on women’s welfare, job creation, and economic support for youth.

Under the ‘Gogo Didi Yojana’, the BJP promises to provide Rs 2,100 per month to women in the state. This initiative aims to empower women economically and honour their contribution to society.

The second vow commits to providing every household with gas cylinders at Rs 500 each, along with two free cylinders per year.

The party also vows to create five lakh government jobs within five years, prioritising opportunities for Jharkhand’s youth.

The fourth promise offers Rs 2,000 per month for two years to graduate and postgraduate students preparing for competitive exams under the ‘Yuva Sathi Yojana’.

The final vow ensures permanent housing for all families in Jharkhand.

Also Read BJP MP slams Congress for ‘restricting’ Bathukamma at Charminar

At a press conference in Ranchi on Saturday, BJP state president Babulal Marandi emphasised that these are not mere promises, but firm commitments that the party will fulfill if elected to power.

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other senior leaders were also present at the event.

Highlighting the ‘Gogo Didi Yojana’, Marandi explained that in Santhali, ‘Gogo’ means mother and the scheme is designed to provide respect and economic independence to women. Forms are already being distributed, and funds will be transferred to beneficiaries’ accounts by the 11th of each month if the BJP forms the government.

He said that BJP was the first to bring such a scheme in states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described these vows as part of the BJP’s model of good governance.